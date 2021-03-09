Two missing youths found dead in UP's Unnao

Two youths, missing for the past two days, were found dead at Chandan Ghat in Gangaghat area of neighbouring Unnao district on Tuesday, police said.

Unnao and Kanpur Police have launched separate investigations to solve the ''death mystery'', a senior official said.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Pal (27), resident of Gandhigram in Chakeri, and his friend Abhilash Shukla (26), resident of Krishna Nagar, Chakeri.

Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh said Shukla and Pal had left for a salon and had been missing since then.

Their families had launched a search when they did not return home and also informed Chakeri police, the DIG said.

Chakeri police had also launched a massive hunt after registering a missing complaint, the DIG said.

On Tuesday, Abhislash and Sandeep were found lying at Chandan-ghat in Gangaghat and their bike, clothes and other belongings have also been recovered, the DIG said.

It has been decided to get the post-mortem examination conducted to ascertain the exact cause of deaths and probe would be done accordingly, the DIG asserted.

