Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:42 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-committee of the apex court will make a decision in this regard.

"We will keep this (PIL) pending. Our e-committee is deciding something. We will circulate it to you as well," the bench said while hearing a petition filed by advocate ML Sharma. The top court said that its e-committee will take a decision on a hybrid mode of hearing, while observing the plea seeking resumption of physical hearing of cases with the virtual mode, in all courts and tribunals across the country.

During the hearing, the bench observed that while the petitioner's motives were good, the court cannot pass orders like this. The plea also sought directions to the state governments for arrangements of video systems for judicial proceedings all over the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

