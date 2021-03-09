Left Menu

UK not out of woods on COVID-19 yet, UK science chief says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:43 IST
UK not out of woods on COVID-19 yet, UK science chief says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is not "out of the woods" on COVID-19 even if the situation is improving as cases and deaths come down and vaccines are being rolled out, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.

"It's all pointing in the right direction, but I think nobody can say with certainty that this is, this is finished," Vallance told lawmakers. "We're certainly not out of the woods yet, even on this wave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt helpline received 3,37,556 calls regarding mental health issues till Feb 27: Minister

Toll-free helpline 080-4611 0007 launched by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences NIMHANS to address mental health issues received 3,37,556 calls till February 27 and provided 53,081 individuals with specific assistance...

Bundesliga generated $4.5 billion amid pandemic last season

Germanys top division soccer clubs generated the third highest revenue figures ever last season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.Revenue for the 18 Bundesliga clubs for 2019-20 was 3.8 billion euros 4.5 billion, down from 3.95 billion 4.7 ...

14 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Fourteen African migrants, including nine women and four children, perished at dawn on Tuesday off the Tunisian coast After a boat carrying 93 people sank.The spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard, Houssameddine Jebabli, told the AP tha...

Sebi imposes Rs 90 lakh fine on Anugrah Stock and Broking

Sebi on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 90 lakh on Anugrah Stock and Broking Pvt Ltd for violations of market norms.The order follows a joint investigation carried out by Sebi, BSE, NSE and Central Depository Services India between April 2017 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021