Left Menu

No specific allocation of funds in Union budget for 75th I-Day celebrations: Culture minister

The government has allocated no specific funds for the 75th anniversary celebrations of Indias Independence, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Patel said a National Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been constituted for planning activities under the commemoration of 75th Anniversary of Indias Independence Amrut Mahotsava.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:47 IST
No specific allocation of funds in Union budget for 75th I-Day celebrations: Culture minister

The government has allocated no specific funds for the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s Independence, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.

Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Patel said a National Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been constituted for planning activities under the commemoration of 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence (Amrut Mahotsava). ''So far, two meetings of NIC have been held, on 25th November 2020 and 26th February 2021. A committee of secretaries has also been set up for this commemoration, which has met five times so far,'' he said.

''No specific allocation of funds has been made in the Union budget. All the ministries of government of India will work out their action plan within their regular Budget allocation,'' he said.

He said that a number of activities have been identified for celebrating the event in a befitting manner at national and international level. It has also been decided that activities will begin 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022. state/union territories governments have also been requested to form state/district-level committees for guiding the Amrit Mahotsav commemoration on themes such as Atma Nirbharta, he said.

The government has also formed a 259-member national committee for the commemoration headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which held its first meeting on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt helpline received 3,37,556 calls regarding mental health issues till Feb 27: Minister

Toll-free helpline 080-4611 0007 launched by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences NIMHANS to address mental health issues received 3,37,556 calls till February 27 and provided 53,081 individuals with specific assistance...

Bundesliga generated $4.5 billion amid pandemic last season

Germanys top division soccer clubs generated the third highest revenue figures ever last season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.Revenue for the 18 Bundesliga clubs for 2019-20 was 3.8 billion euros 4.5 billion, down from 3.95 billion 4.7 ...

14 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Fourteen African migrants, including nine women and four children, perished at dawn on Tuesday off the Tunisian coast After a boat carrying 93 people sank.The spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard, Houssameddine Jebabli, told the AP tha...

Sebi imposes Rs 90 lakh fine on Anugrah Stock and Broking

Sebi on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 90 lakh on Anugrah Stock and Broking Pvt Ltd for violations of market norms.The order follows a joint investigation carried out by Sebi, BSE, NSE and Central Depository Services India between April 2017 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021