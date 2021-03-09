Left Menu

Thai university warns foreign students they could lose visas over protests

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in an email memo to students said it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests. "All of us must be respectful of the laws and policies of the host country Thailand," it said in an email seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:50 IST
Thai university warns foreign students they could lose visas over protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Thai university has warned foreign students to steer clear of political rallies or face revocation of their visas and immigration blacklisting amid anti-government protests and local demonstrations against a coup in Myanmar. The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in an email memo to students said it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.

"All of us must be respectful of the laws and policies of the host country Thailand," it said in an email seen by Reuters on Tuesday. "We strongly urge members of the AIT community to take heed of the message issued by the government of Thailand."

Thailand has seen demonstrations in recent weeks denouncing last month's military coup in Myanmar and a deadly crackdown by security forces on protesters. Myanmar has a large community in Thailand. Rallies have taken place outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok and the regional headquarters of the United Nations, urging the body to take action.

The memo did not specifically mention demonstrations about Myanmar, but said the request covers protests in "Bangkok, United Nations, embassies". Thailand has also seen a resumption recently of youth-led protests against its government.

Thailand has called for restraint and dialogue in Myanmar but has stopped short of criticizing the military for seizing power. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said no order had been issued by the immigration bureau, as did foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, who said the issue could be a "miscommunication".

Police Colonel Charoenpong Khantilo, chief of the immigration office in Pathum Thani, where the university is located, said no threat had been made to revoke visas and blacklist foreign students. "We are concerned about their safety and worried that they will get involved in wrongdoing from participating in protests," Charoenpong told Reuters, adding that an emergency decree was in force that prohibits mass gatherings.

"We never wanted to limit the students' freedom of expression," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt helpline received 3,37,556 calls regarding mental health issues till Feb 27: Minister

Toll-free helpline 080-4611 0007 launched by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences NIMHANS to address mental health issues received 3,37,556 calls till February 27 and provided 53,081 individuals with specific assistance...

Bundesliga generated $4.5 billion amid pandemic last season

Germanys top division soccer clubs generated the third highest revenue figures ever last season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.Revenue for the 18 Bundesliga clubs for 2019-20 was 3.8 billion euros 4.5 billion, down from 3.95 billion 4.7 ...

14 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Fourteen African migrants, including nine women and four children, perished at dawn on Tuesday off the Tunisian coast After a boat carrying 93 people sank.The spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard, Houssameddine Jebabli, told the AP tha...

Sebi imposes Rs 90 lakh fine on Anugrah Stock and Broking

Sebi on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 90 lakh on Anugrah Stock and Broking Pvt Ltd for violations of market norms.The order follows a joint investigation carried out by Sebi, BSE, NSE and Central Depository Services India between April 2017 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021