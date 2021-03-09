3 dead in car-truck collision

3 dead in car-truck collisionPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:02 IST
Three women died and four people were injured after a truck hit a car in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said Tuesday.
The accident occurred in Gulabpura police station area on Monday night near the Khari river bridge, police said.
Prabha Devi (79), her daughter-in-law Satyavati (55) and Kiran (38) died, while four others, including two children, were injured, police said.
The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver, police said. PTI AG HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former LG Kiran Bedi, Centre colluded with Opposition to topple govt: Narayanasamy
Biden nominates Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Office of Personnel Management
IAF's Suryakirans, Sarang and Tejas to take part in SL Air Force's 70th anniversary celebrations
IAF's Suryakirans, Sarang, Tejas arrive in Colombo to take part in SLAF 70th anniversary celebrations
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Baton of Honor to Kiran Bedi