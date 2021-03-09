Left Menu

3 dead in car-truck collision

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:02 IST
Three women died and four people were injured after a truck hit a car in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Gulabpura police station area on Monday night near the Khari river bridge, police said.

Prabha Devi (79), her daughter-in-law Satyavati (55) and Kiran (38) died, while four others, including two children, were injured, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver, police said. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

