38 kg poppy seized on J-K highway, 2 held

38 kg poppy seized on J-K highway, 2 heldPTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:14 IST
Police seized 38 kilograms of poppy from a Punjab-bound truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.
During routine checking, a police team intercepted the truck on the highway at Jakhani area and recovered poppy concealed in a modified compartment in the vehicle, they said.
The accused, Gurvinder Singh along with his associate Sukhdeep Singh of Ludhiana were arrested on the spot. The truck was also impounded, the officials said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Train services resume in Kashmir Valley after 11 months
Govt to complete defence acquisitions within 2 years, promote private participation : Rajnath Singh
Abhishek Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao remember Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Kai Po Che!' anniversary
Unbeaten Real Kashmir face high-flying Aizawl FC
Pravas Kumar Singh takes oath as Member CERC