PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:14 IST
38 kg poppy seized on J-K highway, 2 held

Police seized 38 kilograms of poppy from a Punjab-bound truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

During routine checking, a police team intercepted the truck on the highway at Jakhani area and recovered poppy concealed in a modified compartment in the vehicle, they said.

The accused, Gurvinder Singh along with his associate Sukhdeep Singh of Ludhiana were arrested on the spot. The truck was also impounded, the officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

