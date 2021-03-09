Britain deeply concerned by China's electoral proposals for Hong Kong
Britain is deeply concerned by Beijing's proposals to change Hong Kong's electoral system, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding the government was watching the National People's Congress session. "We're deeply concerned by the proposals," the spokesman told reporters.Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:16 IST
Britain is deeply concerned by Beijing's proposals to change Hong Kong's electoral system, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding the government was watching the National People's Congress session.
"We're deeply concerned by the proposals," the spokesman told reporters. "We are closely watching the outcome of the National People's Congress session and possible changes to the electoral system in Hong Kong. We urge the Chinese authorities to uphold their commitments to the people of Hong Kong."
