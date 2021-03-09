Nepal's EC asks CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Center) to come up with new name if they opt for merger

Nepal's Election Commission on Tuesday asked the CPN (UML) led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to come up with a new name and election symbol of the party if they decide to merge their parties again, days after the Supreme Court quashed the 2018 unification of the two parties.

During a meeting of the top election body on Tuesday, it was decided to uphold the apex court’s verdict and scrap the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) with the registration number 145 in its record, My Republica newspaper reported.

Advertisement

The EC asked Sandhya Tiwari, the chief of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), and Gopal Kirati, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), to propose new names and election symbols within 15 days if they opt for fresh merger, the paper said. The CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following victory of their alliance in the 2017 general elections. On Sunday, an apex court bench of justices Kumar Regmi and Bam Kumar Shrestha quashed their and granted authenticity of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to Rishiram Kattel, who had registered the party at the Election Commission (EC) in his name prior to the formation of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Oli and Prachanda.

Kattel had challenged the Election Commission's decision to register Nepal Communist Party (NCP) under Oli and Prachanda in May 2018.

The bench said that a new party cannot be registered with the Election Commission when it already has a party registered with a similar name.

With the apex court’s verdict, the NCP’s 174 seats in parliament will now be divided based on the number of seats won by the CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) prior to their merger into the NCP after the parliamentary election in 2017.

The two parties had forged an electoral alliance with an agreement to unify the two parties after the election.

In the 2017 elections, the CPN (UML) had won 121 seats and the CPN (Maoist Centre) 53.

Oli, known for his pro-China leanings, in a surprise move dissolved Parliament in December last year, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda. The ruling NCP split over Oli’s move to dissolve the 275-member House. In a landmark ruling, the apex court last month reinstated the lower house of the Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)