Left Menu

Two men beaten to death by mob at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:26 IST
Two men beaten to death by mob at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Two men were beaten to death by a mob on Tuesday allegedly over the suspicion of theft at north Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, police said.

Police were informed about the incident around 7.30 am, they said.

''Police reached Azadpur Sabzi Mandi where two men -- Lokesh (24) and Bhaiya (24) -- were found injured,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Both were taken to BJRM Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and further action is being taken, police said, adding that CCTV footages of the locality are being analyzed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Light Detection and Ranging' survey begins for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor

The aerial Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR survey to capture data for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor has begun on Tuesday, informed Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. The Aerial LiDAR survey to capture data for the Mumba...

Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Olympics canceled

A gymnastics test event in Tokyo for the Olympics that would have included athletes from outside Japan was canceled on Tuesday.The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the All-Around World Cup scheduled for...

Education in Sanskrit colleges has almost collapsed due to absence of teachers: Rajasthan Speaker

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Tuesday said the education in Sanskrit colleges in the state has almost collapsed due to absence of teachers.If teaching posts in Sanskrit colleges remain vacant then people will lose their interest i...

Excellent budget amid difficult times; 'deshbhakti' defining feature: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday termed excellent the Budget presented by his government, saying these were difficult times as the sources of income have shrunk and expenditure risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021