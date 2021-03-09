Two men beaten to death by mob at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Two men beaten to death by mob at Delhi's Azadpur MandiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:26 IST
Two men were beaten to death by a mob on Tuesday allegedly over the suspicion of theft at north Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, police said.
Police were informed about the incident around 7.30 am, they said.
''Police reached Azadpur Sabzi Mandi where two men -- Lokesh (24) and Bhaiya (24) -- were found injured,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.
Both were taken to BJRM Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.
The bodies were sent for autopsy and further action is being taken, police said, adding that CCTV footages of the locality are being analyzed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
