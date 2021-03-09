Tikait to address farmers' rally in UP's Ballia tomorrow

Tikait to address farmers' rally in UP's Ballia tomorrowPTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:37 IST
In a bid to give a boost to the agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will Wednesday address a farmers’ rally at Sikandepur here, just five kilometres away from the state’s border with Bihar.
The incharge of the Bharatiya Kisan Sabha for the Purvanchal region, Ajit Rai, said the panchayat is being held in Sikanderpur to strengthen the movement against the new agricultural laws in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The distance between Sikandarpur and Bihar is about five kilometers, he said. Rai said the Wednesday’s “kisan mahapanchayat” is being supported by the Congress, Left as well as various farmers' organisations.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr Vipin Tada said necessary security arrangements have been made in view of the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Left
- kisan mahapanchayat
- Kisan Sabha
- Ajit Rai
- Uttar
- Congress
- Sikandarpur
- Rakesh Tikait
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Biden remembers late US Congressman John Lewis on his birth anniversary
HC seeks response of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's plea to lead evidence in National Herald case.
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy and ruling Congress-DMK MLAs resign
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla to hold review meeting
Uttarakhand glacier burst: NDRF team reaches 171 metres inside Tapovan tunnel