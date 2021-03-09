Left Menu

China summons British envoy over article defending media coverage

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:47 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned Britain's envoy to Beijing to lodge stern representations over an article she wrote defending recent international media coverage on China.

Caroline Wilson's article in Chinese was posted on the WeChat account of the British embassy in Beijing last week.

