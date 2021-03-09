Left Menu

GST officers arrest 2 for Rs 690 cr GST fraud

The accused were arrested on March 8 and have been remanded for 14 days of judicial custody.

GST officers have arrested two persons for defrauding the exchequer of more than Rs 690 crore by issuing fake invoices, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Gurugram Zonal Unit, were able to arrest two gang members — Vikas and Manish — who were involved in GST fraud by way of issuance of fake GST invoices in excess of Rs 4,800 crore which defrauded the exchequer of more than Rs 690 crore. The two were part of a fake invoicing syndicate. The ministry said both the accused, resident of Sirsa, Haryana, had relocated to Nepal in a bid to escape being caught and to perpetuate the fraud.

“After a tip off they were nabbed and were found to be in possession of huge incriminating documents and gadgets in the form of multiple laptops, multiple smart phones, debit cards, PAN and Aadhaar details of multiple persons, multiple notary stamps etc,” the ministry added. It said that the entire scam was orchestrated by using various high tech apps and messaging services which did not require use of direct calling.

The accused were arrested on March 8 and have been remanded for 14 days of judicial custody.

