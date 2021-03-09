Left Menu

Bengal guv calls for tech overhaul of city's fire services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:58 IST
Bengal guv calls for tech overhaul of city's fire services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday extended his condolences to the family members of nine people who died in a devastating fire at an Eastern Railway (ER) building here, and called for technological overhaul of the city's fire services.

Four firefighters, a policeman, one RPF personnel, and two others lost their lives fighting a massive blaze, which broke out on the 13th floor of ER's New Koilaghat building at 6.10 pm on Monday.

Maintaining that some of the firemen had taken an elevator that was barred from use during fires, Dhankhar, who visited the site earlier in the day, said, ''It is sad that six of the nine victims were part of the rescue team. There is a need for modernisation of fire and municipal services in Kolkata, which is a major city in the country and the world.'' Stressing that the overhaul should have happened right after the Park Street fire incident in 2010, which claimed at least 24 lives, he said it was high time fire services in the state capital were upgraded.

He urged everyone to steer clear of ''blame game'' at this hour of crisis.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a recce of the building, claimed necessary assistance was not provided by the railway authorities during the rescue operations.

ER authorities, however, said senior officials, including its general manager and additional general manager, had rushed to the spot just after the fire started around 6 pm, and railway officials have provided requisite help to the fire brigade personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AHPI urges PM Modi to further expand COVID-19 vaccine access

In view of successfully running the worlds largest COVID-19 vaccination drive and built up capacity so far, leading healthcare providers body, Association of Healthcare Providers India, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up the ...

India summons British envoy over discussion on agri reforms in UK Parliament

India summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday and conveyed its strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on Indias agricultural reforms in the British Parliament.The Ministry of External Affairs said Foreign ...

'Light Detection and Ranging' survey begins for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor

The aerial Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR survey to capture data for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor has begun on Tuesday, informed Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. The Aerial LiDAR survey to capture data for the Mumba...

Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Olympics canceled

A gymnastics test event in Tokyo for the Olympics that would have included athletes from outside Japan was canceled on Tuesday.The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the All-Around World Cup scheduled for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021