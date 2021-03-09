ER orders high-level inquiry into fire incident at Rly building

The Eastern Railway on Tuesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the devastating fire at its New Koilaghat building here that claimed nine lives.

The inquiry committee will be headed by principal chief safety officer Jaideep Gupta, an ER spokesperson said in a statement.

''The other members are principal chief signal and telecommunication engineer Ajay Kumar, principal IG-cum- principal chief security commissioner A N Mishra and principal chief electrical engineer V B Vishwakarma,'' the ER spokesperson Kamal Deo Das said.

The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the spot at around midnight, had told reporters that there was a lack of necessary assistance from the railway authorities in the firefighting operation and that senior ER officials were not present.

But the ER authorities said that it had extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting the blaze.

During the course of rescue operation, ER's deputy chief commercial manager/database Partha Sarathi Mondal, senior technician Sudip Das and RPF constable Sanjay Sahni lost their lives while trying to save others on the 13th floor of the building where fire broke out on Monday evening, the spokesperson said.

Another railway staff Utpal Acharya suffered injuries and was being treated at B R Singh Hospital, ER's main healthcare facility at Sealdah here.

''His condition is stable,'' Das said.

The nine persons who died also included four fire brigade personnel and an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, police said.

The spokesperson said, railway staff and officers were present on the spot to guide the firefighters to access the affected area on the 13th floor of the building situated at Strand Road in the central business district of the city.

Senior officials, including the Eastern Railway general manager, were present during the firefighting operation, the spokesperson said.

''The situation was being constantly monitored for early relief and rescue operations,'' he said.

Das said that the fire was brought under control by 11.00 pm and finally extinguished during late night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured.

The chief minister, during her visit to the site, had announced that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the kin of each victim.

Pointing out that online ticket booking has started from Tuesday morning, the railway spokesperson said, ''PRS (Passenger reservation system) ticket counters have been operational in six zonal railways under Kolkata PRS, except a very few locations directly connected with communication network from New Koilaghat building, which is expected to be restored very soon.'' Das said that booking of unreserved ticket through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters was normal.

