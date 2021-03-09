Left Menu

Patole, Deshmukh target Fadnavis in Assembly, he dares govt to order probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:11 IST
Amid heated exchanges over the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, the Congressquestionedhow the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis obtained Call Detail Records (CDR) in the case.

MLA and state Congress chief Nana Patole sought a probe into how the BJP leader accessed CDR.

Earlier, Fadnavis sought arrest of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in the case, citing a statement by Hiran's wife to the police that Vaze might have killed her husband.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Anti Terrorism Squad was probing Hiran's death, and if Fadnavis had more information, he should hand it over to him or the ATS.

On Patole's questioning on CDR, Fadnavis daredthe government to investigate him. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state was issuing threats to save Vaze as he belonged to a certain party, the former chief minister said.

Vaze had joined the Sena in 2008.

''Yes I acquired the CDR and it is my right as a member of the Assembly,'' Fadnavis said.

Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena) said the BJP was targeting Vaze as he had arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in the case of alleged suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik.

Home Minister Deshmukh said Fadnavis's own role in the ''cover-up'' of that case when he was chief minister will be probed.

Fadnavis said the government was resorting to threats to save Vaze, and dared it to order a probe.

A Scorpio, with gelatin sticks inside, was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hiran's possession on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiran's body was found in a creek last Friday in neighbouring Thane.

PTI MR KRK KRK

