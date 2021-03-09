LS MP Delkar's death: Son blames administrator, meets Maha CM

Left Menu

The son of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar, who was found dead in a Mumbai hotel last month, on Tuesday claimed the Union Territorys administrator Praful Kheda Patel left no stone unturned to humiliate the deceased.Abhinav Delkar was speaking to reporters after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:21 IST
The son of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar, who was found dead in a Mumbai hotel last month, on Tuesday claimed the Union Territory's administrator Praful Kheda Patel ''left no stone unturned to humiliate'' the deceased.

Abhinav Delkar was speaking to reporters after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan here. Abhinav's mother Kalaben accompanied him.

''The administrator left no stone unturned to humiliate my father. Blackmail and extortion tactics were also used,'' Abhinav alleged, adding that this ''harassment went on for last 16 to 18 months''.

Kalaben said she had faith in Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government and was sure her family would get justice from them.

Mohan Delkar, seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Assembly that Delkar's suicide note stated that Patel was harassing him.

