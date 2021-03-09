Left Menu

Three arrested for conspiracy to kill Himanta: Police

Three persons, including the vice president of ULFA pro-talk faction, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Assam minister and North East Democratic Alliance NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior police officer said.Munna Prasad Gupta, the police commissioner of Guwahati, told PTI that the force had received an input about the conspiracy and immediately initiated an investigation into the matter.We picked up the trio last night Monday night.Following their interrogation, we arrested all three and produced them before a court.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:32 IST
Three persons, including the vice president of ULFA pro-talk faction, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Assam minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior police officer said.

Munna Prasad Gupta, the police commissioner of Guwahati, told PTI that the force had ''received an input about the conspiracy'' and immediately initiated an investigation into the matter.

''We picked up the trio last night (Monday night).

Following their interrogation, we arrested all three and produced them before a court. They have been remanded in police custody for three days,'' he said.

The trio have been slapped with a raft of charges under various sections of the IPC, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (attempt to wage war against the state) and section 18 (conspiracy of a terror act) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

One of the three accused has been identified as ULFA's pro-talk faction vice president Pradip Gogoi, Gupta said.

''We are yet to find out more details about the other two, but we believe they must have some connection with the ULFA. Everything will be clear after a thorough investigation,'' the police commissioner added.

