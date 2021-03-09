Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Sherpora in Tujjar area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

