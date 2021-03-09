Left Menu

5,011 undertrials lodged in jails for over five years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:35 IST
5,011 undertrials lodged in jails for over five years: Govt

As many as 5,011 undertrials were lodged for more than five years in prisons across the country, with 42.74 per cent of them just in Uttar Pradesh, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.

A total of 5,011 undertrials were lodged in prisons for over five years, the minister said in a written reply to a query by CPI MP K Subbarayan.

Reddy stated that undertrials are detained as per the order of the courts and by following the due process of law, and that ''prisons'' and ''persons detained therein'' are state subjects.

According to the annexure provided by the minister, there were 2,142 (or 42.74 per cent of 5,011) undertrials lodged in jails for over five years in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 394 in Maharashtra and 303 in West Bengal.

Among Union territories, Delhi had 254 such undertrials as on December 31, 2019, the statistics showed.

Reddy stated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has taken various steps to address the issues relating to undertrials.

''Section 436A has been inserted in the Code of Criminal Procedure, which provides for release of an under-trial prisoner on bail on undergoing detention for a period extending up to one-half of the maximum period of imprisonment specified for an offence under any law (not being an offence for which the punishment of death has been specified as one of the punishments under that law),'' he stated.

''E-prisons software, which is a Prison Management Application integrated with Interoperable Criminal Justice System provides facility to state jail authorities to access the data of inmates in a quick and easy manner and helps them in identifying inmates whose cases are due for consideration by the Under Trial Review Committee,'' he added.

The minister said State Legal Services Authorities have also established Legal Service Clinics in jails and have deployed para-legal volunteers with a view to provide free legal assistance to persons in need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Public waiting for vaccine against Fuel price hike 'virus' given by BJP: Jaiveer Shergill

By Sahil Pandey Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the virus responsible for the rising fuel prices introduce...

Aditi finishes T-23 at Drive On Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired her fourth straight round in the 70s with an even par 72 to finish tied-23 at the Drive On Championship here.With rounds of 72-73-70-72, Aditi ended with a total of 1-under 287 at Golden Ocala in her second s...

Mexico to rely mainly on Chinese vaccines

Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the ye...

Retail investors' darling stock NanoRepro lures short sellers after 4,000% gain

Fertility testing company turned COVID-19 specialist NanoRepro , which has been a recent darling of German retail investors, has seen a sudden emergence in short selling activity after a dramatic share price surge.Shares in the Marburg-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021