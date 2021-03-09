C'garh deaths: Murder, not suicide, says BJP in Assembly

The BJP on Tuesday demanded a discussion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on the deaths of five people in a village falling under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's constituency, and several of its MLAs were suspended as they trooped into the Well of the House while protesting.

Five people were found dead in Bathena village in Patan area of Durg district on Saturday, three of them completely charred, and state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu had told the House on Monday that they were of a father-son duo and the charred ones possibly of the wife and two daughters.

On Tuesday, after Question Hour, some BJP MLAs said they had visited Bathena village on Monday and their interaction with residents revealed shortcomings in the police probe.

''It came to light that the wife and two daughters of Rambrij Gaikwad were burnt with the help of paddy straw and cow dung cakes and they were tied with wires. Gaikwad and his son were found hanging from a single rope. It is not possible to commit suicide this way. Police are diverting the probe.

The family has been murdered,'' BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said.

After Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi rejected the demand for a discussion in the House, some BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and were automatically suspended.

Amid sloganeering, the House was adjourned for five minutes, and after it resumed and the suspension of the MLAs was revoked, they once again trooped into the Well.

After the second suspension, the House was adjourned for a second time.

