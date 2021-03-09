Militant gunned down in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Sherpora in Tujjar area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One militant was killed in the encounter and arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene, the official said, adding searches were still in progress.

