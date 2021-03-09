Left Menu

PTI | Surat | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:44 IST
Guj: Man dies after being thrashed for rape attempt on minor

A 24-year-old man died at a hospital days after he was thrashed by a group of people for his alleged attempt to rape a minor at a village in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Tuesday.

Kalpesh Vasava succumbed to his injuries at Surat Civil Hospital late on Monday night, an official said.

According to the police, a group of people had attacked Vasava after a girl he had allegedly attempted to rape raised an alarm at Kathwada village in Surat's Mangrol taluka on February 26.

Videos of the attack surfaced on social media, in which Vasava can be seen lying on his back with his hands tied to an iron stair, pleading with a man to stop thrashing him, it was stated.

An FIR has been lodged against four persons under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said an official of Kosamba police station.

No arrests have been made with regard to the attack, he said.

Vasava had allegedly raped the minor thrice in the past and was trying to rape her again after finding her alone in a room behind a farm.

After the February 26 incident, the police had arrested Vasava under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was lodged at Lajpore Central Jail in Surat where his health deteriorated, following which he was shifted to the civil hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

