Mumbai: Teen falls into pit after autorickshaw mishap, dies

A 17-year-old boy died in Ambujwadi area of Malwani on Tuesday after an autorickshaw hit him while reversing and he fell into a drainage pit, police said.Wasim Ansari was standing near the pit and driver Deepak Yadav reversed his three-wheeler without looking behind, a Malwani police station official said.Ansari fell on iron rods kept to reinforce the pit.Yadav also fell into the pit along with his vehicle but he was not injured. Yadav was arrested for causing death by negligence and rash driving, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:46 IST
Wasim Ansari was standing near the pit and driver Deepak Yadav reversed his three-wheeler without looking behind, a Malwani police station official said.

''Ansari fell on iron rods kept to reinforce the pit.

Yadav also fell into the pit along with his vehicle but he was not injured. Ansari was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Yadav was arrested for causing death by negligence and rash driving,'' he said.

