Fadnavis seeks police officer's arrest in Hiran death case

Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday saw noisy scenes as leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded the arrest of a police officer in the Mansukh Hiran death case, and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh blamed the former chief minister for ''covering up'' the Anvay Naik suicide case.

Fadnavis demanded action against API Sachin Vaze in connection with the death of Hiran who was in possession of the SUV with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai.

The Naik suicide case, in which journalist Arnab Goswami had been arrested, was raked up, with the home minister saying the government will probe the ''cover-up'' of the case by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The House was adjourned seven times with MLAs ignoring COVID-19 norms of physical distancing and use of masks.

A Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Antilia, Ambani's high-rise residence in south Mumbai, on February 25. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hiran's possession on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiran's body was found in a creek last Friday in neighbouring Thane.

Citing the statement by Hiran's wife, Fadnavis claimed that Vaze was in possession of the car for four months. ''The Innova car which was behind the Scorpio is in Mumbai as per my information. Give me some time, I will trace it,'' he added.

Fadnavis claimed that Hiran's wife had alleged in her statement to police that her husband may have been killed by assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

''She told police that her husband knew Vaze and the Scorpio was with the police officer from November 2020 to February 5, 2021,'' Fadnavis said.

''She had also said her husband was with Vaze on February 27, 28 and March 2. The complaint letter (of Hiran) addressed to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and police commissioners of Mumbai and Thane was written on the instructions of Vaze,'' Fadnavis alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that Hiran's last location was found with Dhananjay Vithal Gawde, against whom an FIR was lodged in an extortion case. The other person mentioned in the same FIR was Sachin Vaze, Fadnavis added.

As Fadnavis raised the Hiran case, minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab sought the arrest of those named in Delkar's suicide note.

Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22.

The home minister announced formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Delkar's death.

Deshmukh said Delkar had mentioned in the suicide note that he was under pressure from the Union Territory's administrator Praful Kheda Patel who had been a minister in the Narendra Modi-led cabinet in Gujarat.

Fadnavis said Vaze was being protected as he belonged to the ruling party. Vaze had joined the Shiv Sena in 2008 while under suspension.

Vaze was suspended in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case and but was reinstated in his job last year during the COVID-19 lockdown, Fadnavis said.

''When I was the chief minister, the issue of reinstating Vaze had come up but the advocate general had advised against it,'' Fadnavis said.

While announcing the SIT probe in the Delkar case, home minister Deshmukh said the MP had said in the suicide note that he was ending his life in Mumbai as he had faith in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra government.

''Earlier, IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Shrivastav from Madhya Pradesh had ended his life in Nagpur in Maharashtra, the minister said. ''This officer felt he will not get justice in Raipur, in a BJP-ruled state,'' Deshmukh said.

BJP members were quick to point out that the officer was from Chhattisgarh and not Madhya Pradesh.

''The home minister feels happy that people come to Maharashtra to commit suicide. He doesn't even know Raipur is in Chhattisgarh and not in Madhya Pradesh,'' Fadnavis said.

Deshmukh said he had already corrected himself.

Fadnavis wondered if the home minister wanted Maharashtra to be known as a place where people come to die.

''Is this a matter of pride,'' the BJP leader asked.

Jumping into the debate on the Mansukh Hiran death case, Nana Patole of the Congress asked how did Fadnavis get hold of the call data record (CDR), and how an unidentified vehicle could reach so close to Ambani's house.

Patole also asked on what basis Fadnavis said the vehicle found outside Ambani's house did not have explosives.

Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena) said the BJP was targeting Vaze as he had arrested Goswami in the Naik suicide case.

Deshmukh said Fadnavis's own role in the ''cover-up'' of that case will be probed.

Fadnavis said the government was resorting to threats to save Vaze, and dared it to order a probe against him.

As noisy scenes continued despite several adjournments, the House was adjourned for the day.

