Left Menu

Turkey jails five people for life over Russian envoy's killing - TRT

A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life in jail over the 2016 assassination of the Russian ambassador to Ankara, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported. Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while speaking at an Ankara exhibition opening in December 2016.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:56 IST
Turkey jails five people for life over Russian envoy's killing - TRT

A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life in jail over the 2016 assassination of the Russian ambassador to Ankara, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported. Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while speaking at an Ankara exhibition opening in December 2016. The gunman shouted "Allahu Akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo!" as he opened fire, apparently referring to Russia's involvement in Syria's war. He was shot dead by police at the scene.

TRT said three of the suspects were given two life sentences without parole, while two others received one life sentence each, also without parole. One of the defendants was an organiser of the attack and another was a former intelligence officer believed to have leaked information about Karlov to the network, it said.

President Tayyip Erdogan had said the movement of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind the assassination, a charge Gulen has denied. Ankara also blames Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, for a failed coup in 2016. In 2018 Turkey indicted 28 people over the killing, naming Gulen as the prime suspect. The suspects were charged with attempting to "overthrow the constitutional order", membership of a terrorist organization and of premeditated murder.

The cases of Gulen and nine others were being handled separately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Public waiting for vaccine against Fuel price hike 'virus' given by BJP: Jaiveer Shergill

By Sahil Pandey Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the virus responsible for the rising fuel prices introduce...

Aditi finishes T-23 at Drive On Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired her fourth straight round in the 70s with an even par 72 to finish tied-23 at the Drive On Championship here.With rounds of 72-73-70-72, Aditi ended with a total of 1-under 287 at Golden Ocala in her second s...

Mexico to rely mainly on Chinese vaccines

Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the ye...

Retail investors' darling stock NanoRepro lures short sellers after 4,000% gain

Fertility testing company turned COVID-19 specialist NanoRepro , which has been a recent darling of German retail investors, has seen a sudden emergence in short selling activity after a dramatic share price surge.Shares in the Marburg-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021