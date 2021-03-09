Left Menu

Around 40 Z plus protectees in Central list, says Home Ministry

There are around 40 'Z plus' protectees in the Central list, according to the Union government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:01 IST
Around 40 Z plus protectees in Central list, says Home Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There are around 40 'Z plus' protectees in the Central list, according to the Union government. The Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by MDMK Lok Sabha MP representing Erode constituency in Tamil Nadu, A Ganeshamurthi.

The written reply by the Ministry informed that the 'Z+' security is provided by the Central government on the basis of threat assessment of Central Security Agency and is subjected to periodic review. "Based on such review, the security cover is continued, modified or withdrawn," the written statement read.

The details of requests received for Z plus security cannot be disclosed due to security reasons. However, presently there are around 40 Z plus protectees in the Central list, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Public waiting for vaccine against Fuel price hike 'virus' given by BJP: Jaiveer Shergill

By Sahil Pandey Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the virus responsible for the rising fuel prices introduce...

Aditi finishes T-23 at Drive On Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired her fourth straight round in the 70s with an even par 72 to finish tied-23 at the Drive On Championship here.With rounds of 72-73-70-72, Aditi ended with a total of 1-under 287 at Golden Ocala in her second s...

Mexico to rely mainly on Chinese vaccines

Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the ye...

Retail investors' darling stock NanoRepro lures short sellers after 4,000% gain

Fertility testing company turned COVID-19 specialist NanoRepro , which has been a recent darling of German retail investors, has seen a sudden emergence in short selling activity after a dramatic share price surge.Shares in the Marburg-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021