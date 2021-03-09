Around 40 Z plus protectees in Central list, says Home Ministry
There are around 40 'Z plus' protectees in the Central list, according to the Union government.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:01 IST
There are around 40 'Z plus' protectees in the Central list, according to the Union government. The Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by MDMK Lok Sabha MP representing Erode constituency in Tamil Nadu, A Ganeshamurthi.
The written reply by the Ministry informed that the 'Z+' security is provided by the Central government on the basis of threat assessment of Central Security Agency and is subjected to periodic review. "Based on such review, the security cover is continued, modified or withdrawn," the written statement read.
The details of requests received for Z plus security cannot be disclosed due to security reasons. However, presently there are around 40 Z plus protectees in the Central list, it said. (ANI)
