Three held for murder of two senior citizens in South Goa

PTI | Panajimumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:12 IST
Three persons were arrested from Mumbai on Tuesday for allegedly bludgeoning to death two senior citizens in Fatorda area in South Goa district, police said.

Ravinkumar Sada (18), Akash Ghosh (20) and Adityakumar Kharwal (18) were nabbed from Shivaji Park area of Dadar in Mumbai when they were trying to flee to Jharkhand after committing the crime, Goa police spokesperson said.

Caterine Pinto (85) and her son-in-law Minguel Miranda (65) were found bludgeoned to death at their home at Ambaji, Fatorda on Monday.

''Investigation revealed that three labourers, who were living near the victims' house disappeared after the crime,'' the official said.

Sada, a native of Bihar, and Jharkhand residents Kharwal (18) and Ghosh (20) were working with Miranda, who was a contractor, he said.

The accused travelled to Mumbai by train and wanted to go to Jharkhand, the official said.

Their photographs were circulated to police groups and the Mumbai police's crime branch traced them to Dadar and nabbed them from the Shivaji Park area.

The trio confessed that they had killed the Miranda and his mother-in-law, as the former had not paid them their wages, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

