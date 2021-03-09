Mehmood Pracha claims Delhi Police raided his office again

Advocate Mehmood Pracha alleged that the Delhi Police raided his office in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Tuesday.

Pracha alleged that around 100 police personnel came to raid his office about 12.30 pm on Tuesday, however, nobody was present there.

There was no immediate official reaction from the Delhi Police on the claim made by the advocate.

''It is an effort to silence my voice. We have submitted a complaint to chief metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday and they have summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) on Wednesday at 10.30 am,'' Pracha said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Special Cell in December 2020 had raided the premises of Pracha in a case related to alleged use of forged documents as genuine in judicial records in a northeast Delhi riots case.

