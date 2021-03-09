HC asks administration to provide infra for hybrid hearings before resuming physically from Mar 15

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed its administration to provide adequate infrastructure and install computer systems to support hybrid proceedings in all its 25 courtrooms where regular physical hearing would resume from March 15.

The high court, however, made clear that the request for hybrid or video conferencing hearing will be entertained only in exceptional cases and the parties will have to clearly set out the exceptional circumstances and also their geographical location.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that from March 15 onwards, virtual hearings will be an exception and not the norm and since the number of COVID-19 positive cases have declined considerably and more services have been opened in the last few months, including schools, colleges, gyms and cinema halls, it is high time that courts also resume physically.

"A beginning has to be made and the fear that has set in into the minds of the people should not be a reason," it said.

"While making the requests, parties should clearly set out the exceptional circumstance/case and also indicate their geographic location from where they would be joining (the video conferencing hearing). Mere absence of the counsel or party within the NCT of Delhi may not be a sufficient ground for making a request for VC hearing," the bench said.

It clarified that allowing or declining virtual hearing would be the discretion of the judge concerned and no personal hearing in this regard would be entertained.

''As to what would constitute an exceptional circumstance, would have to be left to the discretion of the concerned judge/ judges before whom the request is made. However, to put to rest any uncertainty, it would be appropriate that such a request is made at least one working day in advance and the decision be communicated by the court staff to the parties well in advance so that they are aware whether their request is accepted or not," the bench said.

The bench also said since virtual hearings from March 15 will be exception and not norm, therefore, the parties and counsel shall ensure that the hearing of the case is not obstructed or defeated due to any reason, including poor connectivity.

Regarding young mothers, who are lawyers and whose children's schools are yet to be opened, the high court said their request for virtual hearing for the reason that they cannot leave their homes would be ''examined compassionately'' by the concerned judge.

In case of poor connectivity, the court would not be obliged to adjourn the proceedings, it said.

The court passed the order while hearing a plea seeking to defer commencement of physical hearings by all judges from March 15 till the time all the advocates are vaccinated against COVID-19 infection.

The bench noted that while there was no infrastructure in subordinate courts to support hybrid hearing, in the high court, out of 25 courtrooms, only 13 rooms had the facility.

It directed the administrative side of the high court to provide adequate infrastructure and install systems for virtual hearing in all 25 courtrooms where regular physical hearing would resume from March 15 and also to impart training to the court staff to operate hybrid system.

It said that in the full court's decision to resume physical hearing, it states that each court would have the facility of holding hybrid hearings. It added that only if such a facility is available, the request for hybrid hearings or video conferencing can be entertained in exceptional cases.

Due to the fact that there will be a surge in footfall in the court premises, the court also suggested the high court administration and district courts to see the feasibility of bringing two cause lists - one for the pre-lunch and another for the post-lunch session to limit the number of people.

It asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on steps taken by it to provide infrastructure to subordinate courts for hybrid hearings and listed the matter for further hearing on March 24.

The court also sought a report from subordinate courts on the extent of footfall and crowding in the first week of physical hearing.

During the hearing, several lawyers made submissions in support of hybrid hearings and in favour of physical hearings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)