German police find 2 dead in house in southwestern town
Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany that is located near a major U.S. air base. They asked local residents to stay indoors as they searched for a suspected perpetrator.The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base. Other details werent immediately available.PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:50 IST
Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany that is located near a major U.S. air base. They asked local residents to stay indoors as they searched for a suspected perpetrator.
The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base. Police tweeted that they were looking for a perpetrator and increasing their presence in the town.
Police told German news agency dpa that the man and woman were found dead on Tuesday morning, and that they weren't married but believed to have been a couple. Other details weren't immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Weilerbach
- Germany
- Kaiserslautern
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Croods 2' Leads Depleted US Box Office; German band turn van into club and more
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,369- RKI
Germany urges EU to prepare sanctions on Russia over Navalny
German health minister wants to administer vaccines at doctors' practices
German Bund yield hits fresh 8-month high as reflation trade hits