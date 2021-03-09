Biden Justice Dept nominee Gupta: "I do not support defunding police"

President Joe Biden's nominee to be associate U.S. attorney general said on Tuesday she does not support defunding police and regrets any harsh political rhetoric she has used in the past.

Vanita Gupta told a U.S. Senate panel she would listen to law enforcement voices if confirmed to the Justice Department's No. 3 post. "I do not support defunding the police," she told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

