Bengal Polls: ITBP conducts flag march, patrolling in Kolkata

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans along with local police carried out a flag march and patrolling in Golpark, Jadhavpur and Rajarhat area of the city to instil confidence among people ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:11 IST
ITBP jawans doing flag march in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

