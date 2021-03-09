Bengal Polls: ITBP conducts flag march, patrolling in Kolkata
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans along with local police carried out a flag march and patrolling in Golpark, Jadhavpur and Rajarhat area of the city to instil confidence among people ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:11 IST
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans along with local police carried out a flag march and patrolling in Golpark, Jadhavpur and Rajarhat area of the city to instil confidence among people ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal Assembly
- West Bengal Assembly
- Kolkata
- Bengal Polls
ALSO READ
Centre announces 'Satyajit Ray Award' ahead of Bengal assembly polls
West Bengal assembly elections to be held in 8 phases, up from 7 last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27: EC.
West Bengal Assembly elections: Polling stations in Darjeeling increased in view of COVID-19
Police officers adopting unfair means to prevent free and fair Bengal assembly polls: BJP
West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP seeks CEO's intervention on proposed deployment of contractual employees