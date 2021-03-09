Left Menu

3-day 'Janta curfew' imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon from March 11

In wake of a surge in the cases of COVID-19, 'Janta curfew' will be imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

ANI | Jalgaon (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of a surge in the cases of COVID-19, 'Janta curfew' will be imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. An order to this effect has been issued by the District Magistrate of Jalgaon on Tuesday.

The 'Janta curfew' will be in place from 8 pm on Thursday till 8 am on Monday. "'Janta Curfew' to be imposed from 11th March, 8 pm till 15th March, 8 am in the Municipal corporation limits in Jalgaon," said District Magistrate of Jalgaon Abhijit Raut.

"Emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams exempted," Raut said. He further said, "Enforcement of this order will be the responsibility of Municipal Corporation and local police."

Violators will be liable for action under the Epidemic act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to the state health department, Maharashtra has 9,927 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours.

"As many as 12,182 people have recovered from the disease Maharashtra on Monday, while 56 people have died due to the virus," the department said on Tuesday. Maharashtra has recorded a total of 22,38,398 COVID-cases, 20,89,294 recoveries till now. The death toll stands to 52,556 in the state while there are 95,322 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

