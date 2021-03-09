CG releases two Lankan boats of three seized off Minicoy

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:19 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI)TheCoast Guard here on Tuesday released two Sri Lankan boats among the three seized by the agency off Minicoy on March 5 on suspicion ofcarrying unauthorised communication equipment and narcotics.

The boat and the crew members of the third vessel have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau and will be produced before court, defence sources said.

''Two boats--Rani 03 and Rani 08--and crew members were found to be innocent and have been released and they are en route Sri Lanka.A Coast Guard ship is escorting them.'' ''However, six crew members ofAkarsha Duwa boat have been handed over to narcotics control bureau and they will be produced before a court in Neyyattinkara to seek their judicial custody,'' the sources said.

A joint probe was launched by agencies concerned after the Indian Coast Guard seized three Sri Lankan fishing boats, allegedly carrying unauthorised communication equipment and narcotics, off Minicoy coast.

The three boats with 19 men on board were intercepted by coast guard ship 'Varaha' in Indian territorial waters about seven nautical miles off Minicoy on March 5, for moving in a suspicious manner.

The coast guard personnel boarded the boats and preliminary inquiry revealed that the occupants had used unauthorised communication equipment and were carrying narcotics, a defence release said.

The boats were brought to Vizhinjam here on Sunday for interrogation by security agencies concerned.PTI RRT BN BN

