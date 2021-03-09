Left Menu

Over 3.46 lakh people arrested for violating prohibition law in Bihar: Minister

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:39 IST
Over 3.46 lakh people arrested for violating prohibition law in Bihar: Minister

Over 3.46 lakh people have been arrested for violating the liquor law in Bihar so far, Prohibition, Excise and Registration Minister Sunil Kumar told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Among them 5000 people have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand for illegally supplying liquor in dry Bihar, the minister said.

While replying to his departments budgetary demand, he said the government agencies have also seized 53 lakh litres of country made liquor and 97 lakh litres of India Made Foreign Liquor till February this year.

The Nitish kumar government has put total ban on sale and consumption of alcohol, local as well as foreign brand, since April 1, 2016.

He said a police station will be opened at a place where godown was located in Ramkrishna Nagar on bypass road in the state capital from where police had seized liquor in huge quantity.

Referring to the opposition charge that liquor is being sold under the patronage of police and civil administration, Kumar, himself an IPS officer who joined politics after retiring from DG rank, said that 186 police personnel and eight excise department staff have been sacked from the service on this count.

Not only this, 60 SHOs will not be appointed on this post for the next 10 years as punishment, Kumar added.

In order to dispel the notion that prohibition has adversely affected tourism in the state, the minister said the state on the other hand has witnessed more than 21 per cent increase in the number of tourists- both foreign and domestic- between 2015-19.

Stating that liquor mafios will be arrested and speedy trial will be conducted against them, the minister asserted that their properties will be auctioned after confiscating them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi University Teachers' Association calls for DU shutdown from March 11

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday called for a university shutdown from March 11 to register protest against a number of issues including non-payment of salaries.The executive meeting of DUTA was held on Tuesday to d...

Soccer-U.S. women to face Sweden in April for Olympics tune-up

The top-ranked U.S. womens team will head to Europe in April to face Sweden as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics where they will try to reclaim the gold medal that eluded them at the 2016 Rio Games, U.S. Soccer announced on ...

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

Norway has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to a Russian-controlled company as it assesses the security implications for the countrys navy, the justice ministry said on Tuesday. Norways NSM security ag...

Turkey extradites Iranian social media figure facing fraud charges - Iran

Turkey has handed over to Iran a popular Iranian social media figure, Milad Hatami, accused by Tehran of money-laundering and fraud in connection with online gambling, a senior Iranian police official said on Tuesday. He has been extradited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021