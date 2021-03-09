Left Menu

Greek court rejects convicted killer's request over where he serves sentence

He wants to return to Korydallos prison in Athens, where other convicted members of November 17 are held. Greece's top administrative court ruled that it did not have the authority to issue a temporary ruling freezing the transfer ordered by the state.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:45 IST
Greek court rejects convicted killer's request over where he serves sentence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top Greek court on Tuesday rejected a request by a convicted assassin and member of the country's most lethal guerrilla group against his transfer to a jail in central Greece, two months after he started a hunger strike. Far-left militant Dimitris Koufodinas, 63, is being treated in intensive care at a hospital near the high-security prison of Domokos in central Greece. He began his hunger protest on Jan. 8 and suffered kidney failure last week.

A leading member of the disbanded group November 17, he is serving multiple life terms for crimes including 13 murders - more than half the 23 killings the Marxist group says it carried out before its leaders were arrested in 2002. Koufodinas, who was once dubbed "Poison Hand" by some Greek media because of his deadly aim, says a government order for his transfer to Domokos in December was illegal. He wants to return to Korydallos prison in Athens, where other convicted members of November 17 are held.

Greece's top administrative court ruled that it did not have the authority to issue a temporary ruling freezing the transfer ordered by the state. It will examine in April whether that decision was legal, the semi-official Athens News Agency said. Authorities had previously rejected his request, citing a recent prison system reform and a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region where Korydallos prison is.

Sympathisers and civil rights activists, including members of the leftist opposition, have staged protests against what they see as the intransigent and arbitrary stance taken by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government. Petrol bomb attacks against police and conservative politicians have also increased.

Mitsotakis' brother-in-law was among those killed by Koufodinas. The government says it will not yield to blackmail and that convicts cannot decide where they will serve their sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi University Teachers' Association calls for DU shutdown from March 11

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday called for a university shutdown from March 11 to register protest against a number of issues including non-payment of salaries.The executive meeting of DUTA was held on Tuesday to d...

Soccer-U.S. women to face Sweden in April for Olympics tune-up

The top-ranked U.S. womens team will head to Europe in April to face Sweden as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics where they will try to reclaim the gold medal that eluded them at the 2016 Rio Games, U.S. Soccer announced on ...

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

Norway has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to a Russian-controlled company as it assesses the security implications for the countrys navy, the justice ministry said on Tuesday. Norways NSM security ag...

Turkey extradites Iranian social media figure facing fraud charges - Iran

Turkey has handed over to Iran a popular Iranian social media figure, Milad Hatami, accused by Tehran of money-laundering and fraud in connection with online gambling, a senior Iranian police official said on Tuesday. He has been extradited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021