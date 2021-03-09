Left Menu

Ganja worth over Rs 1 lakh recovered in Goa, two held

In separate incidents of illegal possession of drugs, the Goa police booked two persons under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In separate incidents of illegal possession of drugs, the Goa police booked two persons under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. A team of Calangute police have arrested the accused persons and recovered Ganja worth over Rs one lakh.

In the first case, a taxi driver identified as Devesh Jairam Shirodkar aged 30 years, a resident of Simwaddo, Anjuna was arrested here today early morning for illegal possession of 207 grams Ganja worth Rs 20,700 which was found inside a car being driven by him. The accused who is a tourist taxi driver has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. In the second case booked by the Calangute Police, Akhilesh Kumar aged 25 hailing from Uttar Pradesh was apprehended for the illegal possession of 865 grams Ganja worth Rs 86,500 which was found in a scooter rode by him. The accused person has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The police further said that further investigation is in progress in both the above two cases under the supervision of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Porvorim, Edwin Colaco and Superintendent of Police (SP), North, Utkrisht Prasoon. (ANI)

