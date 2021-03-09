Minor gangraped in Odisha, 4 held

A 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gangraped in Sukinda Chromite valley area in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the crime, they said.

Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the matter came to light on Monday when the girl lodged a complaint at Kaliapani Police Station.

One of the accused has been identified as a cook employed with the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), police said.

The minor, a Class-12 student of Duburi, had gone to Brahmanipal area with a male friend to collect scholarship money from a private organisation on Sunday, a police officer said.

While they were taking a walk in Kalarangi village on Sunday night, four persons came on two motorcycles, overpowered the girl's friend and raped her at a nearby spot, he said.

She later managed to escape and approached a woman home guard for help, who informed the police about the incident.

On the basis of the girl's complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and arrested the four accused, he added.

