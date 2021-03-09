Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:08 IST
UP: Youth arrested for raping minor girl

A minor girl was raped by a youth in Rampuri locality of Kotwali police station here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday as the Class 10 student was taken to the accused man's house where she was raped by him and threatened of dire consequences.

Police said a case was registered against the accused identified as Sorabh, who has been arrested.

The girl has been taken for a medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

