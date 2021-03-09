Two held in Ghaziabad for posing as cops, extorting money
Two pairs of Uttar Pradesh police uniforms, police badges, identity cards and a motorcycle being used by them was also confiscated, DSP Dubey said.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:20 IST
Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as police personnel and extorting money from auto drivers in Sahibabad area here, police said.
Circle Officer (Border) M S Alok Dubey told PTI that the accused were identified as Dinesh (27), a native of Moradabad district, and Sandeep (33) of Sardhana town in Meerut district. The duo were living in Kanawani village of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad district.
They confessed to the crimes and also said they used to snatch and rob valuables from passersby enroute to markets.
Five days ago, they had snatched bangles and a gold chain from a woman. Dinesh who was caught in police attire told the police that four months ago they had swindled a man named Vinod of Kanawani village on the pretext of providing jobs to him in the police department.
Police have recovered a country made pistol, a live cartridge, a knife and some cash. Two pairs of Uttar Pradesh police uniforms, police badges, identity cards and a motorcycle being used by them was also confiscated, DSP Dubey said.
