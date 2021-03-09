Left Menu

STF gets two-day custody of of PFI activists

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:30 IST
STF gets two-day custody of of PFI activists

A court here on Tuesday granted the STF two-day custody of two Popular Front of India activists held last month for allegedly plotting to execute a series of blasts in the state capital and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan, both Karala natives, were arrested from Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 16 explosive devices, batteries and detonators, a pistol and live cartridges, were recovered from their possession. The STF said the Popular Front of India (PFI) had confessed to their involvement in the funding to journalist Siddique Kappan and his three accomplices to foment trouble after the death of a Hathras gangrape victim.

District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said according to the order by the Additional District Judge (First), their custody will begin at 12 noon on March 10 till 12 noon on March 12.

The jail superintendent has been instructed to get both accused medically examined before and after their custody with the STF.

Meanwhile, defense counsel Madhuban Datt Chaturvedi said the court neither allowed a translator nor gave the consent of video recording during the interrogation of the accused.

“Maintaining adequate distance, the defense counsel may remain present during the interrogation,'' the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramans remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party YSRCP is also a part of BJPs game plan. Yesterday, Financ...

Two arrested for taking bribes in Rajasthan's Kota

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a man taking a bribe on behalf of a police officer and a sarpanch accepting token money and cheques for issuing a death certificate within a span of an hour here.Ram Singh Hada 36 of ...

Budget session of Chhattisgarh assembly ends

The Budget session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly concluded here on Tuesday, much ahead of its original schedule.After completing the listed business for the day, Speaker Charandas Mahant adjourned the House sine die.As per the or...

Greensill sale talks with Athene stall - Bloomberg News

Greensill Capitals talks to sell parts of its business to annuities provider Athene Holding Ltd have paused, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the matter. The talks between Athene, which agreed to merge with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021