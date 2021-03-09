Two men beaten to death by mob at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Two men were allegedly beaten to death by a mob in north Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on Tuesday over suspicion of theft, police said.

Rakesh (47), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, and Sunil Kumar Pandey (28), resident of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested in this connection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

''Police reached Azadpur Sabzi Mandi where Lokesh and Bhaiya, both 24-years-old, were found injured,'' the officer said.

Both were taken to BJRM Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and further action is being taken, police said, adding that CCTV footages of the locality are being analyzed.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Mahindra Park Police Station, they said.

