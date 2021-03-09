Left Menu

3 arrested for faking robbery in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fake case of robbery was busted in Kavi Nagar area here after the main accused and two others were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Nitin, an edible oil factory accountant, was robbed while travelling in a car to deposit Rs 10 lakh in a bank located in Rajnagar District Centre (RDC) in the middle of the city on the morning of March 1.

After scrutinising the history of the present and past employees of the factory, a detailed investigation by the police and special weapons and tactics team (SWAT) led to the arrest of Nafees Khan, a driver, who was allegedly the mastermind.

City Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said two other accomplices -- Bobby Kushwah and Mohit Rawat -- have also been arrested while two others Suraj and Sunny are still at large.

On the day of the fictitious loot, Khan had gone to Lucknow after hatching a conspiracy with the oil mill owner. Rawat and the absconding Suraj had fetched the bag containing Rs 10 lakh from the road which was kept by the accountant when a pistol was brandished at him.

The accused duo -- Kushwah and Sunny -- were giving safety cover to the robbers' duo so that no other person may overpower them at the time of the incident.

Police have recovered a country made pistol, 8 live cartridges and Rs 6 lakh of the robbed cash and a motorbike. The scooter used for transport during the crime is yet to be recovered, Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

