Left Menu

Protest against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation throws traffic out of gear

PTI | Visahapatnam | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:47 IST
Protest against Vizag Steel Plant privatisation throws traffic out of gear

Visakhapatnam, Mar 9 (PTI): Traffic on the national highway and other parts of the city was affected on Tuesday due to a protest against the privatisation of RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here.

Workers of the steel plant, traders and some political parties blocked the National Highway atKurmannapalem junction from Tuesday morning under the aegis of the VisakhaUkku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

Traffic came to a standstill and the movement of polling staff to booths for Wednesday's election was disrupted.

The agitating workers raised slogans against the Centre.

Traffic was diverted at various places in the city as a result of the protest, police said.

As many as 80 vehicles carrying polling staff, including presiding officers and APOs, and election material to polling stations in Gajuwaka were held up due to the road blockade and were later diverted via alternate routes.

Meanwhile, vehicles were stranded for hours due to the traffic blockade, police said.

The protestors said they would intensify the stir if the Union government did not withdrawits decision to privatise the plant.

Trade union leaders urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution against privatisation of VSP andlead an all-party delegation to the Centre.

Tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) premises as thousands of workers and trade union representatives picketed the administrative office.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramans remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party YSRCP is also a part of BJPs game plan. Yesterday, Financ...

Two arrested for taking bribes in Rajasthan's Kota

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a man taking a bribe on behalf of a police officer and a sarpanch accepting token money and cheques for issuing a death certificate within a span of an hour here.Ram Singh Hada 36 of ...

Budget session of Chhattisgarh assembly ends

The Budget session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly concluded here on Tuesday, much ahead of its original schedule.After completing the listed business for the day, Speaker Charandas Mahant adjourned the House sine die.As per the or...

Greensill sale talks with Athene stall - Bloomberg News

Greensill Capitals talks to sell parts of its business to annuities provider Athene Holding Ltd have paused, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the matter. The talks between Athene, which agreed to merge with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021