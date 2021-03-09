Left Menu

Hostage taker had explosive devices during standoff in Maine

A police standoff that dragged on for more than 17 hours ended with a family reunited, a hostage taker dead and a bomb squad searching a home for explosive devices, police said Tuesday.Three of the four people in the home were held as hostages during the ordeal, and the last hostage was safely released early Tuesday.

PTI | Livermorefalls | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:12 IST
Hostage taker had explosive devices during standoff in Maine

A police standoff that dragged on for more than 17 hours ended with a family reunited, a hostage taker dead and a bomb squad searching a home for explosive devices, police said Tuesday.

Three of the four people in the home were held as hostages during the ordeal, and the last hostage was safely released early Tuesday. A member of the state police tactical team used deadly force during the standoff, officials said.

Afterward, the bomb squad dealt with “multiple explosive devices” that were left inside the home, State Police Lt. Jason Madore told reporters. The hostage taker was identified as Donald White, 44, of Jay; investigators declined to say whether he knew the people in the home. The state trooper who used deadly force was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, during the investigation, Madore said. The medical examiner will determine how White died, he said.

Local police said they were met with a “dangerous situation” when they arrived Monday morning, and state police responded with a tactical team, bomb squad and crisis negotiator. Eventually, county and federal law enforcement officials joined others at the scene.

Four people were in the home when the intruder entered, but only one was held through Monday evening. That hostage was released early Tuesday and reunited with family, officials said. The Spruce Mountain School District closed schools Monday because the school resource officer was concerned that the suspect might have planted a bomb, Superintendent Scott Albert told News Center Maine.

A Walmart store in Farmington was also evacuated because of a bomb threat, but it was unclear if that was related, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for Frances industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund.We have not ...

Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug ...

Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramans remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party YSRCP is also a part of BJPs game plan. Yesterday, Financ...

Two arrested for taking bribes in Rajasthan's Kota

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a man taking a bribe on behalf of a police officer and a sarpanch accepting token money and cheques for issuing a death certificate within a span of an hour here.Ram Singh Hada 36 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021