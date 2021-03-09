Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Assembly passes budget for 2021-22

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:18 IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly passes budget for 2021-22

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday passed the state's budget for 2021-22.

With this budget, a new chapter will be written to protect and utilize our resources in the service of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said while answering the discussions on Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2021.

The size of the appropriation (total expenditure) for 2021-22 is Rs 1,05,213 crore, net expenditure is Rs 97,106 crore, revenue expenditure stands at Rs 83,027 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 13,839 crore.

Total receipts are Rs 97,145 crore, revenue receipts Rs 79,325 crore and capital receipts Rs 17,820 crore, he said.

As per financial indicators, the revenue deficit is Rs 3702 crore and the fiscal deficit is Rs 17,461 crore, he added.

The state government has provisioned for launching a new Nyay scheme in this budget for agricultural landless labourers, the CM said.

He said a police unit called 'Bastar Tigers' will be set up and Rs 92 crore had been earmarked for 2,800 posts in it.

Provision has been made for the sanction of 2,200 new posts of women homeguards for deployment in hostels and ashrams for girls, he added.

A provision of Rs 76 lakh has been made for Ashram- cum-Rehabilitation Center for rehabilitation of persons belonging to the third gender community, which will be a first of its kind of centre in the country, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for Frances industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund.We have not ...

Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug ...

Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramans remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party YSRCP is also a part of BJPs game plan. Yesterday, Financ...

Two arrested for taking bribes in Rajasthan's Kota

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a man taking a bribe on behalf of a police officer and a sarpanch accepting token money and cheques for issuing a death certificate within a span of an hour here.Ram Singh Hada 36 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021