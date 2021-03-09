Chhattisgarh Assembly passes budget for 2021-22

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday passed the state's budget for 2021-22.

With this budget, a new chapter will be written to protect and utilize our resources in the service of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said while answering the discussions on Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2021.

The size of the appropriation (total expenditure) for 2021-22 is Rs 1,05,213 crore, net expenditure is Rs 97,106 crore, revenue expenditure stands at Rs 83,027 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 13,839 crore.

Total receipts are Rs 97,145 crore, revenue receipts Rs 79,325 crore and capital receipts Rs 17,820 crore, he said.

As per financial indicators, the revenue deficit is Rs 3702 crore and the fiscal deficit is Rs 17,461 crore, he added.

The state government has provisioned for launching a new Nyay scheme in this budget for agricultural landless labourers, the CM said.

He said a police unit called 'Bastar Tigers' will be set up and Rs 92 crore had been earmarked for 2,800 posts in it.

Provision has been made for the sanction of 2,200 new posts of women homeguards for deployment in hostels and ashrams for girls, he added.

A provision of Rs 76 lakh has been made for Ashram- cum-Rehabilitation Center for rehabilitation of persons belonging to the third gender community, which will be a first of its kind of centre in the country, the CM said.

