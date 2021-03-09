EU trade chief says Mercosur free-trade deal is important
The free-trade treaty between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur is important, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. Speaking at a parliamentary hearing in France, Dombrovskis also said that the European Union was working with Mercosur on additional commitments on deforestation and climate sustainability under the Paris agreement. "It is important to have such a deal," he told French lawmakers.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:24 IST
The free-trade treaty between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur is important, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. Speaking at a parliamentary hearing in France, Dombrovskis also said that the European Union was working with Mercosur on additional commitments on deforestation and climate sustainability under the Paris agreement.
"It is important to have such a deal," he told French lawmakers. France said last month there was no chance at the moment that it would ratify the free-trade deal between the two blocs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Paris
- Dombrovskis
- French
- France
- European Union
- Valdis Dombrovskis
ALSO READ
UN hails ‘day of hope’ as US officially rejoins Paris climate accord
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants interim bail for six months to poet Varavara Rao on medical grounds.
Rugby-More French COVID positives but Scotland game set to go ahead
French COVID hospitalisations up for second day in a row
Iran's nuclear programme is "worrying" topic -French foreign minister