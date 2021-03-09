EU trade chief says Mercosur free-trade deal is important

The free-trade treaty between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur is important, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. Speaking at a parliamentary hearing in France, Dombrovskis also said that the European Union was working with Mercosur on additional commitments on deforestation and climate sustainability under the Paris agreement.

"It is important to have such a deal," he told French lawmakers. France said last month there was no chance at the moment that it would ratify the free-trade deal between the two blocs.

