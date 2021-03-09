Nagpur: Senior citizen found murdered, tied to chair

A 65-year-old man was found murdered and bound to a chair in a friend's place where he was staying in Nagpur's Ganeshpuri area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Laxman Ramlal Malik, a hospital sanitation worker who had taken voluntary retirement in 2011, a Ganeshpuri police station official said.

''Malik had married four times and was reportedly embroiled in several domestic disputes. The murder may have taken place late Monday night. Further probe into the crime is underway,'' he said.

