18-year-old woman found dead inside room in UP's Amethi

An 18-year-old woman was found hanging in a room of her house in Arsani village here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation launched, Inspector-in-charge, Amethi, Shyam Sunder said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, he added.

