18-year-old woman found dead inside room in UP's Amethi

18-year-old woman found dead inside room in UP's AmethiPTI | Amethi | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:34 IST
An 18-year-old woman was found hanging in a room of her house in Arsani village here on Tuesday evening, police said.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation launched, Inspector-in-charge, Amethi, Shyam Sunder said.
The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shyam Sunder
- Arsani
- Amethi