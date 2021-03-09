Left Menu

18-year-old woman found dead inside room in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:34 IST
18-year-old woman found dead inside room in UP's Amethi

An 18-year-old woman was found hanging in a room of her house in Arsani village here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation launched, Inspector-in-charge, Amethi, Shyam Sunder said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, he added.

